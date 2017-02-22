Armed man robs Shreveport pizza restaurant

Shreveport police have released surveillance pictures of an armed man who they believe robbed a Shreveport pizza restaurant Saturday.

It happened at the Little Caesar's Pizza restaurant in the 2500 block of Hollywood Avenue.

Police say the man ran from the business after taking the money from the store's cash register.

He is described as wearing a leather jacket, blue jeans with a black shirt.

Anyone with information on the robber is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

