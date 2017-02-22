Fast food restaurant robbed at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A Shreveport Kentucky Fried Chicken was robbed Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the location in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns.

Police say a man entered the business with a gun and demanded money.

The man reportedly got away with an unknown amount of money and ran off.

The man was described as wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, blue Air Force One sneakers and a rag over his face.

No arrest have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.