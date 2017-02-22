Woman robbed at gunpoint at Shreveport motel

A woman was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning while at a Shreveport motel.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the Cajun Inn on Claiborne Avenue.

The woman told police a man wearing all black walked up to her asking for a cigarette. That's when another man in a black hoodie and with blue bandana over his face allegedly approached her with a gun and demanded her belongs.

Police say the men took her cell phone and ran off. It is unclear if they got away with any cash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

