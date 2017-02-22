Woman walking home robbed of $10 at gunpoint

Shreveport police are investigating after a woman says she was robbed at gunpoint while walking home Wednesday morning.

The woman was walking along the 900 block of Olive Street just before 1 a.m. when the robbery happened.

Police say a white Jeep pulled up beside her and a man got out of the backseat with a gun and demanded money.

The armed man got back in the car and got away with the victim's $10.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.