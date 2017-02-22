Texarkana, TX man accused of pointing gun at neighbor

A Texarkana, TX man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at his neighbor over the weekend.

Police say 46-year-old Kenneth Lee Neal pointed a pistol at a woman as he drove past her house.

During their investigation, police also discovered Neal reportedly fired a weapon into the air while on his property in the 300 block of Waterman on several occasions.

Police arrested Neal Tuesday after they found him hiding in the attic of his home. He was charged with deadly conduct and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

