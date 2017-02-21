Second arrest made over shooting outside Taco Bell

BOOKED: Deion Sanders Bryant (left), 20, and Keiuntre Meshaun Normandin, 19, both of Haughton. Each faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder. (Source: Bossier Sheriff's Office)

Another man now faces a criminal charge in connection with a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Bossier City.

Deion Sanders Bryant, 20, of the 100 block of Maeshack Road in Haughton, was booked at 3 p.m. Tuesday on 1 count of attempted first-degree murder.

He and 19-year-old Keiuntre Meshaun Normandin, of the 5200 block of Louisiana Highway 157 in Haughton, are accused of shooting 20-year-old Caleb Thompson, of Haughton, in the face Feb. 12 in the parking lot of Taco Bell in the 500 block of Stockwell Road.

Normandin, who was booked at 6:56 p.m. Feb. 15, and Bryant both are being held in Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility.

Bryant's bond has been set at $400,000. Normandin's bond is $300,000.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.