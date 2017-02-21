Man seriously hurt in house fire

A man was seriously hurt in a house fire the evening of Feb. 21 in the 3400 block of Fulton Street in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A man is in serious condition after a house fire Tuesday evening in Shreveport.

It happened at 7:21 p.m. at a one-story, wood-frame house in the 3400 block of Fulton Street.

That's immediately north of Midway Avenue near the Calumet Lubricants refinery.

Firefighters found the man on the floor in the kitchen. He is believed to have suffered smoke inhalation, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said three adults and three children live at the residence. Only the injured man was home at the time.

The fire was contained to a corner bedroom, the spokesman said. There's heat and smoke damage throughout the remainder of the house.

The fire damage is estimated at nearly $30,000.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.