Store clerk shot in foot during robbery in Sibley; man arrested

A clerk was shot in his foot during the armed robbery of a convenience store and bait shop in Sibley.

About 5 p.m., Sibley police got a report of an armed robbery in progress at Sandy's Handy Stop on South Main Street (U.S. 371) in Sibley.

A gunman wearing a gray hoodie entered the store, fired a shot, struggled with the clerk and left the store with a money bag containing an undisclosed amount of money, Sibley Police Chief Jeremy Robinson said.

The suspect was found a short time later holed up in a residence.

Arrested was 40-year-old Kenneth Loftin Jr.

Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center said he is being booked there.

Robinson said he likely will be charged with armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

The clerk, whose name has not been released, refused to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, the police chief said.

"The clerk is in good condition," Robinson said.

"The bullet did not actually penetrate any part of his body. It went into his shoe and out the side of his shoe."

Sibley police are leading the investigation.

Sheriff's deputies were called in to help with the arrest.

