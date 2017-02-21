Texarkana, AR, might tighten its leash laws

"I feel it is barbaric for a dog to live its life on a chain and not be able to even run," Kimberly Miller says. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

There could be changes to how you restrain your pet outside in Texarkana, Ark.

City leaders this evening are discussing a proposal to tighten regulations.

The effort comes after an animal lover took her concerns to them.

"Because I feel it is barbaric for a dog to live its life on a chain and not be able to even run," Kimberly Miller said.

For now, Robert Moore has his dog tied up with a 15-foot cable attached to a stationary pole.

"I hate to do it, but i couldn't let her run free until i get everything in my back yard boxed in."

Now city officials are considering making it illegal to restrain animals by that means.

Changes were proposed after Miller made her concerns known last month to leaders at the Texarkana Animal Adoption Center.

They now want to amend the city ordinances. Part of the revisions would include that:

"No person shall direct-point chain or tether a dog to a stationary object. Dogs may be restrained by means of a trolley system or a tether attached to a pulley on a cable run."

Miller said: "What we need to focus on is the humane part of owning a pet. Not just to put it on a chain and feed it and water it and give it housing, but to give it a life."

If the city Board of Directors approves the amended ordinance, many dog owners will have to change the way they secure their pets.

"Well, I agree. I don't feel like a dog needs to be tied up," Moore said. "I'm in the process of getting everything fenced in. But i feel a dog should be able to run free."

City leaders are meeting to discuss the issue tonight.

If approved, the amended ordinance would go into effect in 30 days.

And animal owners found in violation would have 10 days to comply and make corrections. If they don't, dogs may be removed by animal welfare officers.

