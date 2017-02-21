Warm, wet weather has fire ants swarming

Good places to check for fire ant mounds are next to trees, sidewalks and driveways because they help keep the ants warm. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Fire ant mounds have popped up throughout the ArkLaTex, and the recent weather is to blame.

Professor Beverly Burden, an entomologist at LSU-Shreveport, said she has seen more fire ant mounds this year than ever before.

The combination of back-to-back wet and warm days is making the fire ant mound population explode.

"They will do what we call reproductive swarms," she said. "There will be males and females that have wings. They will fly away and mate. The males will die and the females will lose their wings and start another mound."

The part of the ant mound you see on top of the ground is just the tip of the colony.

"Probably within 10 yards, there are going to be several other smaller colonies that is being suppressed by the larger colonies. When the larger colony dies. the smaller colonies will pop up," Burden said.

This is what makes treating fire ants difficult.

If you are going to treat fire ants, Burden suggests using a treatment with acephate or putting out baits.

And, believe it or not, it's not the fire ants bite that hurts.

It's their sting.

Fire ants have stingers at the end of their abdomen. This is what causes the swollen red dots on your skin.

If you get stung, Burden advised, wash the affected area with warm, soapy water then apply an anti-inflammatory cream.

