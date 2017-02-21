Flu cases on the rise in the ArkLaTex

Temperatures outside may be warming, but the flu is in full force in the ArkLaTex.

What doctors say started as a mild season now has them extending their hours and calling in for additional resources.

"We had a relatively calm flu season up until the last two or three weeks, and it's just exploded. We've seen hundreds, if not close to 1,000 cases of flu over the last several weeks," said Dr. Adrian Pavlick, of Willis-Knighton Quick Care in Bossier City.

"We really ramped up our efforts to get people in and out as fast as we can," he continued. "We're pulling out all the resources we can as far as available staffing. We've ordered extra supplies, and we're just trying to make ourselves available as long as possible throughout the day to get the people in that need to help."

So what about the vaccinate? Some patients say they got vaccinated and still got sick.

"They had pretty good success with the matching of the vaccine versus the active flu this year," Pavlick said. "There are some breakthrough strains and, of course, the virus is always mutating. So it's hard to predict exactly which strain we're gonna have.

"So for the person who got the flu after the vaccine, the good news is it's probably going to be less severe."

Pavlick also said it's not too late to get vaccinated as an added form of protection.

His patients also told him that the strain he's seeing in Bossier City starts with what they believe to be common cold or allergy symptoms.

"A lot of people this year are reporting sneezing as their early symptoms, so the sneezing the body aches the rapid onset of the flu like symptoms. basically."

