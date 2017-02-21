New effort to cover LA's deficit could mean $80M-$90M in cuts

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
According to Mississippi Law, no statue, monument, memorial, or landmark from any war can be removed from a public property unless it's being moved to another approved location or if it blocks drivers from seeing.More >>
According to Mississippi Law, no statue, monument, memorial, or landmark from any war can be removed from a public property unless it's being moved to another approved location or if it blocks drivers from seeing.More >>
The bullet went through the baby’s right leg, grazed his stomach and went into his left thigh.More >>
The bullet went through the baby’s right leg, grazed his stomach and went into his left thigh.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 26-year-old California man Wednesday after staff members at the town’s public library allegedly caught him looking at child pornography on one of the computers there.More >>
Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 26-year-old California man Wednesday after staff members at the town’s public library allegedly caught him looking at child pornography on one of the computers there.More >>