New effort to cover LA's deficit could mean $80M-$90M in cuts

It's crunch time for Louisiana lawmakers.

And there are new details about a proposal to close the state's $304 million budget gap.

Once again, it all centers on the use of the rainy day fund.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan was to take $119 million out of the fund.

Last week, House Bill 3 was proposed. It would take only $75 million out of the rainy day fund.

The governor's plan would eliminate any higher taxes or cuts to K-12 or higher education.

Now the the new deal the Senate and the governor are discussing would take $99 million from the rainy day fund and not a dollar less, which could lead to $80 million to $90 million in cuts.

It's not yet known where those cuts will fall.

The House of Representatives must sign off on the deal. And representatives are about to meet.

