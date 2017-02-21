Local author shares story of overcoming the loss of a child and homelessness

Barbara Johnson Simpson is a message of hope and encouragement.

She never expected a life of turmoil which included losing her daughter. Her new book, "Overcoming a Life of Turmoil: Losing A Child in the Midst of It," is a short story of life before and after losing her daughter. Simpson shares additional challenges of homelessness and difficult relationships.

Simpson wrote the book to help other women with hope and healing. She talks about lessons of redemption, love, forgiveness, and transformation.

Simpson recently celebrated a book signing this month at Valencia on Cross Lake in Shreveport.

You can purchase "Overcoming a Life of Turmoil: Losing A Child in the Midst of It" at Simpson's website.

