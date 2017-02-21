Black History Moment: Stacy D. Williams

Shreveport native Stacy D. Williams began his career in the Office of Inspector General at the State Department as a presidential management intern in 1997.

He is acting deputy director of the Office of the Haiti Special Coordinator.

Williams also is president of the Thursday Luncheon Group, the department’s oldest employee affinity group.

Beginning in 1998, Williams worked as the Y2K adviser in the office of the undersecretary for management. In preparation for the Year 2000 conversion, his primary responsibilities included post-contingency planning, interagency cooperation, assisting in the development and implementation of a series of international Y2K working groups and assisting in international outreach efforts with foreign governments.

From 2001-03, Williams served as special assistant to the director general of the Foreign Service. In this capacity, he managed every aspect of the director general's daily schedule and participated in efforts to improve the department’s recruitment and retention initiatives under Secretary Powell’s diplomatic readiness initiative.

From 2004-07, Williams served as the U.S. Mission’s representative to the Organization of American States. In this role, he managed and coordinated U.S. policy through the interagency process and articulated the U.S. position within regional and hemispheric OAS meetings. His focus areas included agriculture, women, children and culture. He also managed U.S. financial contributions to the specialized organizations.

From 2007-09, Williams served as executive assistant to the assistant secretary for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs. In this capacity, he was responsible for shepherding policy directives, including the development and implementation of the Merida Initiative in Mexico, while also overseeing the flow of information between the bureau and department.

Shortly after the January 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Williams served on the State Department’s 24/7 task force in managing the U.S. government’s role of government humanitarian and emergency response.

As acting deputy director, he now oversees the management portfolio and strategic outlook in the Office of the Haiti Special Coordinator, which coordinates U.S. policy in Haiti.

Williams, a member of the 2006 Powell Fellows Class, has earned nine department honor awards and, over the course of his career, has visited 36 countries on five continents. He also is the recipient of the 2016 International Career Advancement Program’s Diversity Award.

The graduate of Byrd High School in Shreveport earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration from Southern University in Baton Rouge. He and his wife have two children.

