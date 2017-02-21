Deputies: Man steals liquor from store 2 days in a row

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Caddo Parish deputies are asking for help finding the man responsible for stealing from a store 2 days in a row.

The thefts happened on February 6 and 7 at the Super S store at the corner of Pinehill and Roy roads in Shreveport.

Deputies say a man in a hat and light colored shirt entered the store twice and stole a case of liquor each time. The value of those stolen cases is an estimated $11,000.

The man was seen on video getting into the passenger side of an older-model white Ford Truck with a tailgate made of pipe.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact Detective Andy Scoggins at 681-0700 or the Caddo Sheriff's Office at 675-2170.

