Deputies: Man steals liquor from store 2 days in a row

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner's report lists "drowning" as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur is supposed to be put to death. Arthur has maintained his innocence all along and has dodged execution seven times already.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
