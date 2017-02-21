VIDEO: Plans revealed for Walker Place development in South Bossier

South Bossier City neighbors have seen changes to their community from a lawsuit settlement between developer U-L Coleman Companies and Bossier City. But plans to redevelop and beautify the area are on hold while a judge decides if the city is fulfilling the settlement agreement.

The judge's decision has been pending since November 2015. KSLA News 12 has been covering this story for 3 years now and we are looking into the history of the case to figure out why the holdup is happening.

Watch this new video of what's planned for the South Bossier development and tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10 for the results of this KSLA News 12 Investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.