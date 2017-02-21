School releases statement following deadly shooting of 12-year-old student

The Texarkana school that a 12-year-old attended has released a statement following his shooting death.

The College Hill Middle School student and a 13-year-old friend were at a residence in Texarkana, Ark., when the shooting occurred over the weekend.

Police say the 12-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The school released a statement saying:

"The College Hill Middle School students and staff suffered a tragic loss this weekend and it is a very sad day for the Texarkana Arkansas School District. The thoughts and prayers of the entire district and community go out to the family.

College Hill Middle School is providing grief counselors on Tuesday and throughout the week to help students, parents and friends deal with their thoughts and feelings associated with this great loss.

Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers."

Police aren't saying which boy was holding the gun when it was fired.

It's unclear how the boys got the the gun. The 13-year-old's mother told investigators the gun does not belong to her.

Texarkana, AR police are investigating the shooting. No charge has been filed.

The boys' names are not being released because they are minors.

