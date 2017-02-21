1 arrested after deadly Trannie Ln Shooting

A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Shreveport Monday night.

Cpl. Marcus Hines with Shreveport police confirms that 41-year-old Orlandthefer Cary has been arrested in connection with the shooting that happened just before 5 p.m. in the 7900 block of Trannie Lane.

According to police records, Cary was in an argument with the 36-year-old male victim at the victim's home. Records say the argument turned physical and Cary pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times in the upper body, once in the forehead and again in the cheek.

Cary was known to the victim and taken into police custody at the scene.

The victim's name has not yet been released at this time.

Cary is charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at Caddo Correctional Center on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.