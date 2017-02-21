Shots fired at Shreveport home

Shreveport police are trying to figure out who shot at a house in the 100 block of East Herndon. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after shots were fired at a home Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 100 block of East Herndon Street.

Once police arrived they found shell casings on Alexander Avenue near the home. According to police, the house was struck by gunfire.

One of the family members who was inside the home during the gunfire said they do not know why their home was targeted and they did not see the shooter.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.