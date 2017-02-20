Slain woman's friends set date, time for memorial in Shreveport

Debra Melder and Mandy Talley remember ex-Shreveporter Ashley Mead as eccentric, bubbly and full of love. But they said no one close to Mead liked her boyfriend, 32-year-old Haughton native Adam Densmore, who now is accused of killing Mead. (Source: KSLA)

It's an emotional time for many who knew the late Ashley Mead when she lived in Shreveport.

Body parts of the 25-year-old woman were found in a suitcase in a Dumpster in Oklahoma last week. Mead's boyfriend, 32-year-old Haughton native Adam Densmore, is charged with first-degree murder. Police in Colorado, Oklahoma and Louisiana are searching for the rest of Mead's body.

As Meads' friends deal with the pain of their loss, efforts are underway to honor her in Shreveport.

The event will begin at 4 p.m on Sunday, March 5. Mead's friends plan to have a bright, colorful event with rainbow streamers and food at the former Columbia Cafe building. A Facebook group has been started to help plan a memorial.

"She needed her life to be celebrated," said Debra Melder, who met Mead while working at L'Italiano, a Bossier City Restaurant in 2011.

"She would have done the same for any of us," Melder added.

Mead's friend MandyTalley of Shreveport met Mead in 2011 at Columbia Café while Mead was attending Centenary College.

"I knew she was dead," Talley said. "She just doesn't go missing. She's dependable."

Talley distinctly remembers the rainbow braids in her hair.

"She was just a hippie, and she was so sweet and she would do anything for anybody. She never had anything negative to say about anybody."

Melder and Mead bonded over their fun and unique sense of humor.

"She made me a birthday cake and it looked like kitty litter," Melder recalled.

Talley and Melder both remember Mead as eccentric, bubbly and full of love.

But no one close to Mead liked Densmore, they said.

"He was very, very mentally abusive to her," Talley said. "We tolerated him for her. She had such a loving heart that she saw past all his creepiness."

Melder added: "Most of us did try to talk her out of her relationship, but she loved him."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.