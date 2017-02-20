Pest companies treating for mosquitoes earlier this year

The warm weather has given us all spring fever.

Even the mosquitoes have it.

ArkLaTex pest control companies report they are treating for mosquitoes much earlier than normal this year.

That task typically does not arise until the end of March, said Kevin Poole, president of Permatox Pest Control Inc.

The mild winter and recent rains are the reasons mosquitoes are so active this early in the year.

Shreveport's average temperature this winter is running about 55 degrees. That's about 7 degrees above average.

"Everything is set up for a great mosquito breed this year," Poole said. "So we are going to have more problems than usual this year."

To cut down on mosquito activity around your home, Poole recommends checking your yard for anything that could hold standing water - flower pots, clogged drains or gutters and bird baths.

Believe it or not, mosquitoes do not need a lot of standing water to breed.

There are a variety of products to treat mosquitoes: liquids, attractants and sticky traps.

Even with all those treatments, Poole said you still should use caution and keep a close eye on your children and pets.

And don't forget about the inside of your home, either. Make sure you keep your windows screened and doors closed.

