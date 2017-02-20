Friends of slain ex-Shreveporter trying to get her child home

Police in Louisiana, Colorado and Oklahoma still are searching for the rest of slain former Shreveporter Ashley Mead's body. (Source: Boulder, Colo., Police Department)

Friends of a slain former Shreveport resident are trying to bring her year-old daughter back to her home state.

Part of 25-year-old Ashley Mead's body was found last week in a suitcase in a Dumpster in Oklahoma.

Now Mead's boyfriend, 32-year-old Haughton native Adam Densmore, is charged with first-degree murder.

Her daughter is in protective custody.

Police in Colorado, Oklahoma and Louisiana are still searching for the rest of Mead's body.

"God only knows where you would start looking, you know?" said Richard Perry, who knew Mead the past decade from back in her hometown of Warren, Penn.

He told KSLA News 12 by phone that Mead was an adventurous girl who saw Shreveport as her first step in moving away from home.

Mead left Louisiana once she learned she was pregnant with Densmore's child, Perry said.

Densmore was living in Colorado at the time.

"The only reason she ended up leaving Louisiana at all was to go to Colorado to be with the father," Perry said. "When she found out that she was pregnant, she moved up there to be with him. But she was staying in Shreveport going to school there."

Perry remembers Densmore as a jealous boyfriend, so jealous that he steered Mead away from him.

"When Adam came into the picture, I was this guy who was super close with Ashley. He always thought that there was more of a relationship between the two of us than there really was."

Mead's and Densmore's year-old daughter, Winter, was found unharmed and with Densmore when he was arrested last week in Oklahoma.

Now Perry and his wife have started a GoFundMe campaign to help Mead's parents bring Winter back home to Pennsylvania, collect Mead's belongings from Colorado and raise money for her funeral.

"We knew that this was going to be an issue with the baby being in Oklahoma and the next of kin being here in Pennsylvania," Perry said.

"Our main hope with that is to just help get the baby home, help get Winter out of protective custody, at least get her with the family."

All the while, Perry said, they're left mourning a young woman he described as a positive force in everyone's lives.

"Ashley was a very positive person, a very happy person. If you were having a bad day, Ashley could pick up on it and she'd come up with a way to make you feel better," he said.

"It didn't matter at what cost to her."

Mead also touched enough lives in Shreveport that her friends in that city are trying to organize a wake for her.

