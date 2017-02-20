Man fatally shot at residence on Trannie Lane

Authorities say that the man and a woman were arguing and that other people were in the house at the time of the fatal gunfire. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man the evening of Feb.20 at a residence on Trannie Lane. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Authorities have confirmed that a man is dead.

It happened at 4:58 p.m. today on Trannie Lane.

That's a block west of Jewella Avenue and just east of Cargill Park.

Authorities say that the man and a woman were arguing and that other people were in the house at the time of the shooting.

It's not yet known who pulled the trigger.

One person has been detained for questioning.

Police had about 14 units at a residence there.

