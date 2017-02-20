BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: A new way to track storms

KSLA News 12 is getting a new addition to the weather team! The KSLA Storm Tracker will arrive in Shreveport on March 1. The Storm Tracker comes complete with a mobile weather center that can be controlled from a meteorologist from inside the vehicle and multiple cameras that can stream live video of the storm. This allows our weather team the ability to go live from the storm anywhere in the ArkLaTex.
A CONTEST TO CELEBRATE
To celebrate the arrival of the Storm Tracker, we are giving away a crawfish boil for one lucky viewer to have at their home. Fill out the entry form below for a chance to win!
