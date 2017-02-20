Traffic alert: Roadwork to impact travel on MLK Jr. Drive - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Traffic alert: Roadwork to impact travel on MLK Jr. Drive

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Work on Section K of Interstate 49 in Shreveport is expected to be finished in spring 2018. Once completed, it will connect I-49 to Interstate 220. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development) Work on Section K of Interstate 49 in Shreveport is expected to be finished in spring 2018. Once completed, it will connect I-49 to Interstate 220. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
The Louisiana highway department plans to close Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Louisiana Highway 3194) between North Market and Montana streets from 7 p.m. Feb. 21 until 6 a.m. Feb. 22. (Source: Google Maps) The Louisiana highway department plans to close Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Louisiana Highway 3194) between North Market and Montana streets from 7 p.m. Feb. 21 until 6 a.m. Feb. 22. (Source: Google Maps)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A major Shreveport roadway soon will be shut down for about 11 hours.

The Louisiana highway department plans to close Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Louisiana Highway 3194) between North Market and Montana streets from 7 p.m. Feb. 21 until 6 a.m. Feb. 22.

During the shutdown, traffic will be detoured by way of westbound Interstate 220 to exit 5 then Shreveport-Blanchard Highway (Louisiana Highway 173) back to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The closure is to allow for work on the new Interstate 49 bridge in that area, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports.

The work will be performed as weather permits.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.

Work on Section K of I-49, a mile-long stretch between Interstate 220 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, is expected to be finished in spring 2018. Once completed, it will connect I-49 to Interstate 220.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Puppy recovering after getting stuck in Yazoo Co. tar

    UPDATE: Puppy recovering after getting stuck in Yazoo Co. tar

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-05-23 18:28:19 GMT
    Source: FLY Animal rescueSource: FLY Animal rescue

    The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.  

    More >>

    The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly