Traffic alert: Roadwork to impact travel on MLK Jr. Drive

Work on Section K of Interstate 49 in Shreveport is expected to be finished in spring 2018. Once completed, it will connect I-49 to Interstate 220. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

A major Shreveport roadway soon will be shut down for about 11 hours.

The Louisiana highway department plans to close Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Louisiana Highway 3194) between North Market and Montana streets from 7 p.m. Feb. 21 until 6 a.m. Feb. 22.

During the shutdown, traffic will be detoured by way of westbound Interstate 220 to exit 5 then Shreveport-Blanchard Highway (Louisiana Highway 173) back to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The closure is to allow for work on the new Interstate 49 bridge in that area, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reports.

The work will be performed as weather permits.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.

Work on Section K of I-49, a mile-long stretch between Interstate 220 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, is expected to be finished in spring 2018. Once completed, it will connect I-49 to Interstate 220.

