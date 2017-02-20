Police: Boy, 12, was fatally shot with gun 'gained by ill means'

Two boys ages 13 and 12 apparently were playing with a gun when the 12-year-old was fatally shot, authorities say.

The 12-year-old and a friend were at a residence in Texarkana, Ark., when the shooting occurred over the weekend.

Police said they arrived to find the 12-year-old boy had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

"Both of the juveniles were playing with a gun at the time of the incident by account of the witness that was there, the 13-year-old juvenile that was there," Texarkana, Ark., police Detective Shayne Kirkland said.

Police aren't saying which boy was holding the gun when it was fired.

At this early stage of the investigation, authorities said, it appears the fatal shooting was accidental.

What's unclear is how the boys got their hands on the gun and why it was fired, Kirkland said.

The 13-year-old's mother told investigators the gun does not belong to her.

"The weapon was recovered, and it was gained by ill means by the victim and possibly the witness," Kirkland said.

An autopsy of the 12-year-old's body has been ordered.

"Compare that to what we have been told by the witness and what the evidence we already have and make sure that all aligns itself to the account that we were told," Kirkland said.

No charge has been filed.

The boys' names are not being released because they are minors.

On Wednesday, counselors are expected to be on hand as students return to class at College Hill Middle, the Texarkana, Ark., school the 12-year-old attended.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.