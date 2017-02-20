Many, LA residents asked to lookout for counterfeit $100 bills

The Many Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout after someone used a fake $100 bill.

Police say the bill was used at a Many business on Friday.

The bill has pink Chinese writing on both sides and the large number 100 at the bottom right corner of the bill doesn't change colors when it is tilted like a regular bill.

Police are asking local merchants and residents to be observant and watch for the counterfeit bills.

