2 Shreveport fast food restaurants robbed at gunpoint

Shreveport police are investigating a pair of armed robberies from Sunday night that they believe might be connected.

The first happened just before 9:30 p.m. at a Church's Chicken in the 500 block of East 70th street in Shreveport.

Police say a man about 5'6" or 5'7" wearing all black with a bandana over his face went in armed with a handgun and took an unknown amount of money from the register.

He escaped in an older model dark colored Chevy driving south on Line Avenue, according to police.

The second robbery happened at a Burger King in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue about an hour later around 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses say a man with a similar description to the first robbery walked in, pointed a gun at employees and took off with an unknown amount of money.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

