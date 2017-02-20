The Spotlight - The Patience Game

David Toms is a living legend in the Ark La Tex.



He won the PGA Tour Championship back in 2001 and he's had over 100 top ten finishes in his career.



Toms is 10th on the all time money list.



He's spreading the wealth by giving back to his community and the game that he loves.



He opened the David Toms 265 Golf Academy.

The Academy has 9 holes of golf, a driving range and state of the art training equipment.



The Academy also has been helping Huntington's Golf team train for their upcoming season.



"It all came about last year, it grew from 1 golfer to 10 golfers," said Huntington Golf Coach Bronson Shine.



Toms and coach Shine have been working to bring Golf to all schools in the Ark La Tex.

"I'm hoping to grow this program in the next 4 or 5 years, not only Huntington's program but BTW and all the different other schools and let these kids know that playing golf is not boring, it's cool," said coach Shine. "You can play golf and be a millionaire and live life just like everybody else."

