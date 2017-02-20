The Spotlight - The Patience Game

Part of Highway 177 will close in DeSoto Parish Wednesday morning while crews move equipment from a construction site.More >>
Arkansas law enforcement officers took to the streets Tuesday morning to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.More >>
Should we all pay more for what amounts to decades of neglect and poor planning? I think not. What do you think?More >>
Tuesday is the final day for the public to have their say about the Civil War monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse.More >>
Shreveport Aquarium has wrapped up its job fairs. But SALT, the venue's on-site restaurant, will have another one.More >>
Wednesday is the last day of classes this academic year in Bossier public schools. But dozens of the School District's students won't be there.More >>
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting near a major highway interchange.More >>
Hope Medical Group for women, one of the three remaining abortion providers in Louisiana, has filed a suit against the Louisiana Department of Health claiming that recent regulations are to blame for the declining number of abortions clinics in the state.More >>
The family of a man killed in a kiln at an ArkLaTex plant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.More >>
Texarkana, Texas, police are asking for help finding a senior citizen who last was seen leaving his residence Sunday and who possibly was en route to casinos in Bossier City.More >>
