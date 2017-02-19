Editorial: Have a safe Carnival season - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Editorial: Have a safe Carnival season

By Joe Sciortino, KSLA News 12 Vice President & General Manager
Connect
(KSLA) -

We are right in the thick of Carnival.

And this weekend was no exception.

First off, I would like to wish all of you a happy Mardi Gras season.

And while you are out there catching the parades and navigating the traffic to get the best spot on the parade routes, be on the lookout for kids.

They seem to dart out from everywhere.

They are certainly not looking out for you; so please look out for them.

They are just concentrated on the floats and the throws.

We want everyone to have a great time and enjoy the Carnival revelry.

But we want everyone to stay safe at the same time.

So have a great Carnival time and a safe one, too. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • KSLA News 12 EditorialsKSLA News 12 EditorialsMore>>

  • Proposal to increase Louisiana's gasoline tax raises concerns

    Proposal to increase Louisiana's gasoline tax raises concerns

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:02:35 GMT
    "In general, I am not a proponent of raising taxes; and this one has me concerned.""In general, I am not a proponent of raising taxes; and this one has me concerned."

    Should we all pay more for what amounts to decades of neglect and poor planning? I think not. What do you think? 

    More >>

    Should we all pay more for what amounts to decades of neglect and poor planning? I think not. What do you think? 

    More >>

  • Editorial: Let's see if kids can guilt adults out of littering

    Editorial: Let's see if kids can guilt adults out of littering

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-04 00:16:07 GMT
    "It is most likely mature adults driving around tossing trash and dumping their garbage along the roads.  Let's see if the kids can guilt them out of it." (Source: KSLA News 12)"It is most likely mature adults driving around tossing trash and dumping their garbage along the roads.  Let's see if the kids can guilt them out of it." (Source: KSLA News 12)

    It is most likely mature adults driving around tossing trash and dumping their garbage along the roads. Let's see if the kids can guilt them out of it.

    More >>

    It is most likely mature adults driving around tossing trash and dumping their garbage along the roads. Let's see if the kids can guilt them out of it.

    More >>

  • Editorial: Taking back our streets

    Editorial: Taking back our streets

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-04-05 04:05:23 GMT

    I would like to hear from you. What are your concerns or ideas for solutions to the violence in our neighborhoods?

    More >>

    I would like to hear from you. What are your concerns or ideas for solutions to the violence in our neighborhoods?

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly