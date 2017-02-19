Editorial: Have a safe Carnival season

We are right in the thick of Carnival.

And this weekend was no exception.

First off, I would like to wish all of you a happy Mardi Gras season.

And while you are out there catching the parades and navigating the traffic to get the best spot on the parade routes, be on the lookout for kids.

They seem to dart out from everywhere.

They are certainly not looking out for you; so please look out for them.

They are just concentrated on the floats and the throws.

We want everyone to have a great time and enjoy the Carnival revelry.

But we want everyone to stay safe at the same time.

So have a great Carnival time and a safe one, too.

