Black History Moment: Lonnie Williams

He is recognized as the first black author of the northern Webster Parish town of Cullen.

His book "How to Move from Dirt Poor to Middle Class" was released in 1985.

In it, Williams shares his experiences of rising out of poverty through hard work and faith.

A second edition was released in 2012.

