Fisherman found dead in bayou

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A fisherman has been found dead in a bayou in northern Caddo Parish.

The sheriff's marine patrol recovered the body of a 41-year-old George Houston, of Shreveport, from Jeems Bayou on Sunday afternoon.

A pair of fishermen notified the Caddo Sheriff's Office about 4:45 p.m. after seeing an empty boat tied to a tree. Hours earlier, authorities said, the boat had been occupied by a fisherman.

Searchers found Houston's body at the bottom of the bayou next to the boat, sheriff's Sgt. Chad Davis said.

Houston's death is being investigated by Caddo sheriff's detectives and the Caddo coroner's investigators.

Jeems Bayou is one of four watersheds that supply water to Caddo Lake.

