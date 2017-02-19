Crew maps route for recovery of wrecked helicopter from lake

Bossier sheriff's Capt. Donnie Keith takes Caddo sheriff's Sgt. Chad Davis (left) and DeSoto Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle to the crash site. With them was Richard Ball, of Lone Star Retrieval Services. (Source: Bossier sheriff's Lt. Billy Jones)

A crew was out Sunday morning mapping a path so the wreckage of a helicopter can be recovered from Wallace Lake.

The aircraft crashed Feb. 15, killing a couple from Shelby County, Texas.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have said the wreckage likely will be removed early this week.

A 14-foot-wide, twin-engine air boat will ferry a crane to the crash site to lift the wreckage.

On Sunday, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office used a smaller air boat to help scout a way through giant salvinia, cypress tree knees and shallow water for the larger watercraft to later access the crash site in the lake that straddles Caddo and DeSoto parishes.

In charge of recovering the wreckage is Lone Star Retrieval Services, a Red Oak, Texas, company specializing in aircraft recovery that was hired by an insurance company.

Killed in the crash were 54-year-old Terry Bailey and his wife, 57-year-old Pamela, of Center, Texas. Their funeral was held Saturday in Center.

Family members told authorities that the Baileys had flown to Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City for Valentine's Day dinner.

The Baileys' Bell B429 is believed to have crashed into the lake late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

