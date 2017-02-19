Crew maps route for recovery of wrecked helicopter from lake - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crew maps route for recovery of wrecked helicopter from lake

(Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
Bossier sheriff's Capt. Donnie Keith takes Caddo sheriff's Sgt. Chad Davis (left) and DeSoto Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle to the crash site. With them was Richard Ball, of Lone Star Retrieval Services. (Source: Bossier sheriff's Lt. Billy Jones) Bossier sheriff's Capt. Donnie Keith takes Caddo sheriff's Sgt. Chad Davis (left) and DeSoto Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle to the crash site. With them was Richard Ball, of Lone Star Retrieval Services. (Source: Bossier sheriff's Lt. Billy Jones)
DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A crew was out Sunday morning mapping a path so the wreckage of a helicopter can be recovered from Wallace Lake.

The aircraft crashed Feb. 15, killing a couple from Shelby County, Texas.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have said the wreckage likely will be removed early this week.

A 14-foot-wide, twin-engine air boat will ferry a crane to the crash site to lift the wreckage.

On Sunday, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office used a smaller air boat to help scout a way through giant salvinia, cypress tree knees and shallow water for the larger watercraft to later access the crash site in the lake that straddles Caddo and DeSoto parishes.

In charge of recovering the wreckage is Lone Star Retrieval Services, a Red Oak, Texas, company specializing in aircraft recovery that was hired by an insurance company.

Killed in the crash were 54-year-old Terry Bailey and his wife, 57-year-old Pamela, of Center, Texas. Their funeral was held Saturday in Center.

Family members told authorities that the Baileys had flown to Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City for Valentine's Day dinner. 

The Baileys' Bell B429 is believed to have crashed into the lake late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    More >>

  • Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

    Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:43 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:43:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:12:53 GMT
    Reghan Berry (Source: Mackey Mortuary)Reghan Berry (Source: Mackey Mortuary)

    Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.

    More >>

    Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly