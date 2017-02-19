Krewe of Barkus & Meoux holds annual Mardi Gras pet parade - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux holds annual Mardi Gras pet parade

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
From puppies to face-painted youths, the cute factor was off the chart during the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux's annual Mardi Gras pet parade. (Source: John Linden/KSLA News 12) From puppies to face-painted youths, the cute factor was off the chart during the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux's annual Mardi Gras pet parade. (Source: John Linden/KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Dogs and pups of all shapes and sizes plus a pony, a rabbit and even a rooster.

Those are among the pets that turned out with their owners, young and old, for the Krewe of Barkus & Meoux's annual Mardi Gras pet parade.

It was a warm and sunny for this year's event from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the former Reeves Marine by CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

From puppies to face-painted youths, the cute factor was off the chart.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

