Caddo coroner working to ID second body found in Red River

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office is working to identify a body found in the Red River in Caddo Parish, less than 6 hours after another man’s body was pulled from the water beneath the I-20 bridge Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses reported the second body to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office just before 6:30 p.m., according to the coroner's office. The body was seen floating in the Red River near Marie and Charles Hamel Memorial Park.

Deputies from Caddo and Bossier parishes pulled the body out of the water and took it to Bossier Sheriff’s Marine Substation on the Arthur Ray Teague Memorial Parkway.

The coroner’s office says a wallet and ID papers were recovered, but fingerprints were taken to confirm identification.

An autopsy has been ordered at University Health hospital.

