2 flown to hospital after ATV wreck at Muddy Bottoms

Two people were flown to a hospital after an ATV wreck at Muddy Bottoms ATV and Recreation Park.

Webster sheriff's deputies were called to the park near Sarepta after receiving reports of a collision of two ATVs Saturday night, Chief Deputy Bobby Igo said.

The condition of the two injured people is not immediately known.

KSLA News 12 reached out to park officials about this weekend's crash and was told they have no comment at this time.

There have been four fatal wrecks at Muddy Bottoms since the park opened in May 2014.

Tragedy first struck on Labor Day weekend 2015. Two separate wrecks claimed the lives of Barksdale Air Force Base Airman Dustin Rienhart, of Illinois, and Sonya Turner, the latter of whom was visiting from DeQueen, Ark.

Five months later, on Valentine's Day 2016, 40-year-old Jill Thomas, of Sarepta, died and another female was hurt when an ATV hit a tree.

A month later, a head-on crash involving 2 ATVs killed 40-year-old Alissa Wiley, of Dry Prong, and injured 3 other people.

