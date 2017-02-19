Woman robbed at gunpoint in Shreveport cemetery

The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.More >>
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.More >>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>