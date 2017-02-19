Woman robbed at gunpoint in Shreveport cemetery - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Shreveport cemetery

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in a cemetery Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in the 1000 block of Milam St.

Police say a woman was reading a book under a tree when a man walked up to her with a gun demanding her phone and money.

The gunman was last seen on Sprague Street with the woman’s phone and books.

The woman went to a nearby church to call Shreveport police. When police canvassed the area, they found the woman’s items. 

The crime remains under investigation. 

