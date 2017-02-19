Police investigating robbery at Shreveport pizza restaurant - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police investigating robbery at Shreveport pizza restaurant

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A man wearing a green bandanna over his face robbed a Shreveport pizza restaurant Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Little Caesars in the 2500 block of Hollywood Avenue. That's between Mansfield Road and Hearne Avenue. 

A man who stands 5'7" tall and also was wearing a dark cap demanded money then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount, police said.

No injuries were reported. 

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

