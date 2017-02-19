2 car accident on Southern Loop in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2 car accident on Southern Loop in Shreveport

(Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12) (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

One person is in a Shreveport hospital after a two-car crash.

It happened before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Southern Loop and Wallace Lake Road.

A teen driver ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle with two people inside, according to CPSO Det. Bobby Herring. 

The car was sent slamming into a utility pole.

The passenger in the vehicle that hit the utility pole was sent to University Health with non-life-threatening injuries. 

