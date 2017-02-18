Missing hunter in Princeton found safely

Paul Dinkins, 70, went missing just before noon Saturday while out hunting rabbits with his friends in Princeton. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A missing man who went missing from his friends was found safe on Saturday evening.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Paul Dinkins was found around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, almost eleven hours after he went missing.

Dinkins was hunting off Fullwood Road in Princeton with his two beagles and friends when he and his dogs got separated from the group around 11 a.m.

He was found with his dogs. Dinkins was checked out by medics and then was given a ride home.

The sheriff's office says Dinkins is known to have a form of dementia and is a Vietnam veteran who could have hunkered down in the woods or wandered onto neighboring roads, such as Winnfield Road, Highway 157, Princeton Road, or around Princeton Elementary School.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.