CPSO: Second body recovered from Red River

A body was found in the Red River Saturday evening not far from Hamel Park. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Another body has been found in the Red River in Caddo Parish, less than 6 hours after a man's body was pulled from the water beneath the I-20 bridge.

A jogger noticed the body in the river near the Hamel’s Memorial Park and notified emergency services around 6:25 p.m., according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies assigned to the Caddo Sheriff’s Marine Unit responded and located a man’s body around 7:20 p.m.

Caddo detectives along with Caddo Coroner’s investigators are also on the scene.

The sheriff's office says the two recoveries do not appear to be related, and the investigation is ongoing.

