Krewe of Centaur rolls through Shreveport

The Krewe of Centaur Parade is now well underway for the 26th year in a row in Shreveport, with spectators expected to number well over 200,000.

This year's theme is "Mardi Gras Madness," and the parade rolled half an hour earlier than previous years, beginning at 4 p.m.

It features 40 floats, 15 specialty units, and 730 Krewe members throwing over 2 million beads, cups, stuffed animals, footballs, doubloons, toys, treats, and trinkets. The parade is the largest in Louisiana outside of the New Orleans area.

It is also the largest annual event in the ArkLaTex region. The parade draws between 250,000-400,000 spectators each year along the 5 ½ mile parade route.

Mardi Gras in northwest Louisiana is also big business. It creates a $16.5 million economic impact for Shreveport-Bossier City, according to a 2016 study done by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and Wysong Brand Solutions.

Out-of-town visitors comprise 29% of the parade attendance, with the majority of parade watchers visiting from Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and many other parts of the country.



Even in places where the Centaur Parade had not rolled by yet, kids were already having a blast along the Clyde Fant Parkway. "I think it's awesome. My kids are here rolling down the hill, having an awesome time," said spectator and mom Tera Cooke.

We met one man from Grand Cane, Louisiana who finally made the 36 miles trip up to Shreveport for this year's Centaur parade. "It's nice. My first time ever coming to it. I always miss it," added Barry Preston.

The krewe was founded back in 1991 and is considered the largest Mardi Gras Krewe in north Louisiana. It also prides itself on being "the fun krewe."

The name, Centaur, the half-man, half-horse creature in Greek mythology, pays homage to northwest Louisiana's horse racing and gaming industry.

