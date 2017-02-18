Car slams into KSLA building, four children inside

One mother is facing criminal charges after slamming her car into the KSLA studios with her four children inside.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Dashiel Street where the road curves from left to right.

Shreveport Fire Department Captain Michael Covert said the woman driving the car was going 30 miles per hour when she plowed the black Nissan Altima through the guardrail and across some grass before slamming into the building.

One of the children suffered a broken leg. Covert says the children inside the car were not wearing any seatbelts or seated in an age-appropriate safety seat.

Everyone else involved had minor injuries.

Covert said once the mother is treated at the hospital, she will be charged.

None of the KSLA News 12 staff were injured.

