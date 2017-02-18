Caddo coroner working to ID body recovered from Red River

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed a body was found in the Red River near the Horseshoe Casino. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

The body was recovered from the water near the Caddo Parish bank of the river under the I-20 bridge by a Caddo Parish Marine Unit around 1:20 p.m. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The body pulled from the Red River early Saturday afternoon is that of a black male who appears to be in his 40s, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

The body was recovered from the water near the Caddo Parish bank of the river under the I-20 bridge by a Caddo Parish Marine Unit around 1:20 p.m. after several witnesses reported seeing it floating near the Horseshoe Casino.

According to a release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives on the scene may have learned the identity of the man, but no details on who he might be have been released.

The body showed overt signs of foul play, according to the coroner's office.

An autopsy has been ordered.