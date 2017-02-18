Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex: Krewe of Gemini Salutes America

The Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras Parade rolled in downtown Shreveport Saturday afternoon, tossing an estimated 2 million beads and thousands of trinkets and throws along the 5 and a half-mile route lined with thousands of revelers.

The Krewe of Gemini's 28th Annual Mardi Gras Parade was themed “Gemini Salutes America,” featuring floats with patriotic themes, such as "Founding Fathers" and 'Uncle Sam."

With sunny skies and cool, but comfortable temperatures, the weather was perfect for a parade, and some even took it all in from the air.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.