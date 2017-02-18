4 arrested after police chase in Shreveport

Police say it started when they spotted a reported stolen four-door Dodge Ram truck at Greenwood Road and Marston Avenue. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Four people are behind bars after leading Shreveport police on a chase on Friday night.

Police say it started around 10 p.m. when they spotted a reported stolen four-door Dodge Ram truck at Greenwood Road and Marston Avenue.

Officers tried to pull the truck over for a routine traffic stop but refused to stop, according to Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump.

The pursuit lasted 18 minutes before the driver bailed out of the truck in the 2700 block of Quinton St. and tried to escape.

Police set up a perimeter around the block with K9 units and assistance from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and the three juveniles who stayed in the truck after the pursuit were brought into custody.

No injuries were reported.

