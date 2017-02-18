SPD investigating shooting after argument at Shreveport gas station

Shreveport police are investigating after an argument between two strangers at a gas station led to a shooting Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Haywood Pl. around 1:30 a.m. where they found the man shot in the leg.

The victim told police the shooting happened after he and another man had an argument at a gas station at Jewella and Hollywood Avenue.

The victim and his friends left the gas station when he noticed the man following in a red SUV.

Police say the gunman fired multiple shots hitting the victim once on Hollywood Avenue.

The victim was taken to University Health hospital. He is expected to recover.

Police say no other injuries were reported.

No names have been released.

