Two people suspected of exchanging gunfire are in police custody after one of their cars stalled on a bridge on Interstate 20.

It happened around 7 p.m near Barksdale Annex, according to Bossier City Police's Mark Natale.

While fleeing, one of the suspects crashed into three parked vehicles.

Police then found the car broken down on I-20 at Traffic Street.

No vehicles were hit by the gunshots and there are no reports of any injuries.

