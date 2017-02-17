Bowie Co. school gets 4-day weekend following flu outbreak

A western Bowie County school district has closed their doors after weeks of battling the flu.

New Boston school administrators decided to close on February 17, after a large number of students began missing school. New Boston School Superintendent Rose Mary Neshyba said school attendance has been fluctuating for the past two weeks in the lower grades, but Thursday the attendance at the high school was below 90% which prompted the decision to close the school.

School employees say they were busy trying to free to the school of the virus.

For Custodian Rhonda Mauldin, the job was personal.

“I mean you have sick kids I have a sick child she was diagnosed with the flu Wednesday and she has been home every day since,” said Mauldin.

Neshyba made rounds to check on the cleaning progress. She said the virus is not discriminating as she also fallen victim to this year's strain of flu.

"Monday is a work day for teachers, a holiday for students, and we were just hoping a four-day weekend would let everyone gets rested," Neshyba said.

The students are expected to return to school on Tuesday.

